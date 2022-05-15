TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $153.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.29.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TMX Group stock remained flat at $$101.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

