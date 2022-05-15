TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 41.9% This Week

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $387,593.48 and approximately $47,185.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,286.59 or 1.00210080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

