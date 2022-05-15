TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

BLD stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.18. 259,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,011. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.12. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

