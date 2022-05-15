Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.10.

TD stock opened at C$91.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$166.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

