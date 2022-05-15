Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $47,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.