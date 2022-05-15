Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

