Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

