Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.
TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.