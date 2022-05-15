Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Hits $178,024.43

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $178,024.43 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,025.97 or 0.99970958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

