Truist Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $15.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Shares of BRCC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. BRC has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
