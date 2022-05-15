Truist Financial Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $15.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. BRC has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

