Truist Financial Trims American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price to $21.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

