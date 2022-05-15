Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 168 ($2.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.42) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 297.60 ($3.67).

LON:TRST opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.75 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 481.80 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.49.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

