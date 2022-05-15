TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $7.67 on Friday. TSR has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

