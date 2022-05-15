Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.06.

TRQ stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

