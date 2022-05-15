TurtleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,550.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $760,617.51 and $50,550.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,711,281,362 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

