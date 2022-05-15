Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Cut by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TSN stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

