U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $135,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 5,589,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.