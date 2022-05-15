UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.58 ($97.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €71.30 ($75.05) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

