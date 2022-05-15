UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

ETR O2D opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.99. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of €3.02 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.54.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

