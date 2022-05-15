Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 406.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,462 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Under Armour worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of UA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.