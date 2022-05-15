UniLend Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

