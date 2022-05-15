uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in uniQure by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in uniQure by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 380,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,077. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

