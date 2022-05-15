Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.