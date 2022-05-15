Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

