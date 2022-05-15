uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $65,678.66

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $65,678.66 and $41.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

