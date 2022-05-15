US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.49 on Friday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 565,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

