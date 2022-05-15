USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 3,396 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.97. 429,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

