USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,456,000.

IWB stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $211.84 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

