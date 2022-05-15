USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Devon Energy comprises about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE:DVN traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 13,287,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,162,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.