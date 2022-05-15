USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $420,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $145.99. 792,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,141. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $120.13 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

