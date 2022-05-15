USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $477,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,555,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $386.78 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

