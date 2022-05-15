USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,993. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

