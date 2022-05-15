USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 15,912 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24,862.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,592,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

