USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 3,768,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,011. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

