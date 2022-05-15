Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 326,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,766. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

