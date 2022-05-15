Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

