Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $211,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,588. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.