Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 3,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.