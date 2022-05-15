Valobit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,638.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Valobit has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Valobit has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and $68,638.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Valobit Coin Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Valobit

