VeChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177.02 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $177.02 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

