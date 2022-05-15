Velas Price Down 52.5% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $168.38 million and $3.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001464 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.