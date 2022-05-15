Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $215.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.