Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.63% of Verisk Analytics worth $230,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.21. 1,901,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.