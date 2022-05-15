ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,139,600. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

