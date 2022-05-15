Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Visteon worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VC stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

