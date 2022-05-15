VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

