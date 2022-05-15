vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

