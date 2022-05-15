Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

