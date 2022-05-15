VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 626,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

