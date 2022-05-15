W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.34 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $72.90 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

