Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Wabash National stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 392,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,709. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

